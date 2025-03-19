Valute / VOXR
VOXR: Vox Royalty Corp
3.70 USD 0.16 (4.52%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VOXR ha avuto una variazione del 4.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.54 e ad un massimo di 3.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Vox Royalty Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.54 3.74
Intervallo Annuale
2.21 3.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.54
- Apertura
- 3.55
- Bid
- 3.70
- Ask
- 4.00
- Minimo
- 3.54
- Massimo
- 3.74
- Volume
- 572
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.52%
21 settembre, domenica