Währungen / VOXR
VOXR: Vox Royalty Corp
3.64 USD 0.10 (2.82%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VOXR hat sich für heute um 2.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Vox Royalty Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VOXR News
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Vox Royalty acquires A$1.5m iron ore royalty in Western Australia
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Vox Royalty stock rises after Binduli North gold project expansion
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- Triple Flag: Arthur Royalty Adds Quality To An Already Strong Portfolio (NYSE:TFPM)
- Why Vox Royalty Corp. Is A Buy For Growth-Oriented Investors (NASDAQ:VOXR)
- Vox Royalty added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
- Vox Royalty Notes Development Decision at The Horseshoe Lights Project and Provides Western Australia Gold Market Update
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - The May Report
- Vox Royalty embroiled in legal dispute over Australian royalty
- VOXR stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.6 amid robust growth
- Vox Royalty to join Russell indexes in June
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The April Report
- BMO lifts Vox Royalty stock target to $4 on Kanmantoo acquisition
- Vox Royalty Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results, Increases 2025 Revenue Guidance and Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Vox Royalty Acquires Cash-Flowing Kanmantoo Copper-Gold Royalty in South Australia
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The March Report
- Gold Royalty Stocks To Watch: Unpacking Vox Royalty’s Potential (NASDAQ:VOXR)
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The February Report
Tagesspanne
3.54 3.65
Jahresspanne
2.21 3.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.54
- Eröffnung
- 3.55
- Bid
- 3.64
- Ask
- 3.94
- Tief
- 3.54
- Hoch
- 3.65
- Volumen
- 172
- Tagesänderung
- 2.82%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.19%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 24.66%
- Jahresänderung
- 20.53%
