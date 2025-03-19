通貨 / VOXR
VOXR: Vox Royalty Corp
3.54 USD 0.07 (2.02%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VOXRの今日の為替レートは、2.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.44の安値と3.55の高値で取引されました。
Vox Royalty Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Vox Royalty acquires A$1.5m iron ore royalty in Western Australia
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Vox Royalty stock rises after Binduli North gold project expansion
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- Triple Flag: Arthur Royalty Adds Quality To An Already Strong Portfolio (NYSE:TFPM)
- Why Vox Royalty Corp. Is A Buy For Growth-Oriented Investors (NASDAQ:VOXR)
- Vox Royalty added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
- Vox Royalty Notes Development Decision at The Horseshoe Lights Project and Provides Western Australia Gold Market Update
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - The May Report
- Vox Royalty embroiled in legal dispute over Australian royalty
- VOXR stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.6 amid robust growth
- Vox Royalty to join Russell indexes in June
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The April Report
- BMO lifts Vox Royalty stock target to $4 on Kanmantoo acquisition
- Vox Royalty Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results, Increases 2025 Revenue Guidance and Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Vox Royalty Acquires Cash-Flowing Kanmantoo Copper-Gold Royalty in South Australia
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The March Report
- Gold Royalty Stocks To Watch: Unpacking Vox Royalty’s Potential (NASDAQ:VOXR)
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The February Report
1日のレンジ
3.44 3.55
1年のレンジ
2.21 3.77
- 以前の終値
- 3.47
- 始値
- 3.50
- 買値
- 3.54
- 買値
- 3.84
- 安値
- 3.44
- 高値
- 3.55
- 出来高
- 194
- 1日の変化
- 2.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.23%
- 1年の変化
- 17.22%
