通貨 / VOXR
VOXR: Vox Royalty Corp

3.54 USD 0.07 (2.02%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VOXRの今日の為替レートは、2.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.44の安値と3.55の高値で取引されました。

Vox Royalty Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.44 3.55
1年のレンジ
2.21 3.77
以前の終値
3.47
始値
3.50
買値
3.54
買値
3.84
安値
3.44
高値
3.55
出来高
194
1日の変化
2.02%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.85%
6ヶ月の変化
21.23%
1年の変化
17.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K