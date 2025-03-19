Currencies / VOXR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VOXR: Vox Royalty Corp
3.53 USD 0.15 (4.08%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VOXR exchange rate has changed by -4.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.53 and at a high of 3.69.
Follow Vox Royalty Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOXR News
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Vox Royalty acquires A$1.5m iron ore royalty in Western Australia
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Vox Royalty stock rises after Binduli North gold project expansion
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- Triple Flag: Arthur Royalty Adds Quality To An Already Strong Portfolio (NYSE:TFPM)
- Why Vox Royalty Corp. Is A Buy For Growth-Oriented Investors (NASDAQ:VOXR)
- Vox Royalty added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
- Vox Royalty Notes Development Decision at The Horseshoe Lights Project and Provides Western Australia Gold Market Update
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - The May Report
- Vox Royalty embroiled in legal dispute over Australian royalty
- VOXR stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.6 amid robust growth
- Vox Royalty to join Russell indexes in June
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The April Report
- BMO lifts Vox Royalty stock target to $4 on Kanmantoo acquisition
- Vox Royalty Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results, Increases 2025 Revenue Guidance and Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Vox Royalty Acquires Cash-Flowing Kanmantoo Copper-Gold Royalty in South Australia
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The March Report
- Gold Royalty Stocks To Watch: Unpacking Vox Royalty’s Potential (NASDAQ:VOXR)
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The February Report
Daily Range
3.53 3.69
Year Range
2.21 3.77
- Previous Close
- 3.68
- Open
- 3.69
- Bid
- 3.53
- Ask
- 3.83
- Low
- 3.53
- High
- 3.69
- Volume
- 218
- Daily Change
- -4.08%
- Month Change
- -6.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.89%
- Year Change
- 16.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev