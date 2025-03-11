Moedas / VLN
VLN: Valens Semiconductor Ltd
1.94 USD 0.13 (7.18%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VLN para hoje mudou para 7.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.82 e o mais alto foi 1.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Valens Semiconductor Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VLN Notícias
Faixa diária
1.82 1.97
Faixa anual
1.70 3.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.81
- Open
- 1.83
- Bid
- 1.94
- Ask
- 2.24
- Low
- 1.82
- High
- 1.97
- Volume
- 677
- Mudança diária
- 7.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.48%
- Mudança anual
- -10.60%
