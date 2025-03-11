QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VLN
Tornare a Azioni

VLN: Valens Semiconductor Ltd

1.95 USD 0.01 (0.52%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VLN ha avuto una variazione del 0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.87 e ad un massimo di 1.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Valens Semiconductor Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VLN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.87 1.95
Intervallo Annuale
1.70 3.50
Chiusura Precedente
1.94
Apertura
1.91
Bid
1.95
Ask
2.25
Minimo
1.87
Massimo
1.95
Volume
762
Variazione giornaliera
0.52%
Variazione Mensile
-1.02%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.99%
Variazione Annuale
-10.14%
21 settembre, domenica