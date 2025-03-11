货币 / VLN
VLN: Valens Semiconductor Ltd
1.82 USD 0.01 (0.55%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VLN汇率已更改-0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点1.80和高点1.87进行交易。
关注Valens Semiconductor Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.80 1.87
年范围
1.70 3.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.83
- 开盘价
- 1.84
- 卖价
- 1.82
- 买价
- 2.12
- 最低价
- 1.80
- 最高价
- 1.87
- 交易量
- 646
- 日变化
- -0.55%
- 月变化
- -7.61%
- 6个月变化
- -9.45%
- 年变化
- -16.13%
