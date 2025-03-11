통화 / VLN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
VLN: Valens Semiconductor Ltd
1.95 USD 0.01 (0.52%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VLN 환율이 오늘 0.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.87이고 고가는 1.95이었습니다.
Valens Semiconductor Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VLN News
- Samsung partners with Valens to develop MIPI A-PHY products
- Valens Semiconductor appoints tech veteran Igal Rotem to board
- Valens at Lytham Summit: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Velan Q4 and FY2025 presentation: ’Vintage year’ with 14.1% sales growth
- Velan Q1 FY2026 presentation: Sales up 18.6%, dividend increased amid record cash
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Velan Inc.: Announcement
- Valens Semiconductor: Innovator With 200%+ Upside Potential In ADAS And Pro-AV (NYSE:VLN)
- Earnings call transcript: Velan Inc. sees growth in nuclear sector in Q4 2025
- Valens Semiconductor CEO to step down by end of 2025
- Velan Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
- Semiconductor Firm Valens 'Dominates' Pro-AV, Scores Wins With Mercedes And Mobileye: Analyst - Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)
- Valens Chipset To Power Mobileye EyeQ6 High In Autonomous Projects - Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)
- Valens, RGo, And CHERRY Join Forces For Smarter, Cost-Efficient AI Robotic Solutions - Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)
일일 변동 비율
1.87 1.95
년간 변동
1.70 3.50
- 이전 종가
- 1.94
- 시가
- 1.91
- Bid
- 1.95
- Ask
- 2.25
- 저가
- 1.87
- 고가
- 1.95
- 볼륨
- 762
- 일일 변동
- 0.52%
- 월 변동
- -1.02%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.99%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.14%
20 9월, 토요일