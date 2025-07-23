CotaçõesSeções
VIS: Vanguard Industrials ETF

294.73 USD 0.79 (0.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do VIS para hoje mudou para 0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 292.14 e o mais alto foi 294.73.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Industrials ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Faixa diária
292.14 294.73
Faixa anual
213.25 295.59
Fechamento anterior
293.94
Open
294.40
Bid
294.73
Ask
295.03
Low
292.14
High
294.73
Volume
79
Mudança diária
0.27%
Mudança mensal
2.51%
Mudança de 6 meses
19.76%
Mudança anual
14.26%
21 setembro, domingo