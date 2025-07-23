Moedas / VIS
VIS: Vanguard Industrials ETF
294.73 USD 0.79 (0.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VIS para hoje mudou para 0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 292.14 e o mais alto foi 294.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Industrials ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
292.14 294.73
Faixa anual
213.25 295.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 293.94
- Open
- 294.40
- Bid
- 294.73
- Ask
- 295.03
- Low
- 292.14
- High
- 294.73
- Volume
- 79
- Mudança diária
- 0.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.76%
- Mudança anual
- 14.26%
21 setembro, domingo