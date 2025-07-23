Currencies / VIS
VIS: Vanguard Industrials ETF
291.86 USD 0.50 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIS exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 290.58 and at a high of 293.12.
Follow Vanguard Industrials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
290.58 293.12
Year Range
213.25 295.59
- Previous Close
- 292.36
- Open
- 292.87
- Bid
- 291.86
- Ask
- 292.16
- Low
- 290.58
- High
- 293.12
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- 1.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.59%
- Year Change
- 13.15%
