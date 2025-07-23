QuotesSections
VIS: Vanguard Industrials ETF

291.86 USD 0.50 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VIS exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 290.58 and at a high of 293.12.

Follow Vanguard Industrials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VIS News

Daily Range
290.58 293.12
Year Range
213.25 295.59
Previous Close
292.36
Open
292.87
Bid
291.86
Ask
292.16
Low
290.58
High
293.12
Volume
58
Daily Change
-0.17%
Month Change
1.52%
6 Months Change
18.59%
Year Change
13.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev