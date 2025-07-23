Devises / VIS
VIS: Vanguard Industrials ETF
294.73 USD 0.79 (0.27%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de VIS a changé de 0.27% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 292.14 et à un maximum de 294.73.
Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Industrials ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
292.14 294.73
Range Annuel
213.25 295.59
- Clôture Précédente
- 293.94
- Ouverture
- 294.40
- Bid
- 294.73
- Ask
- 295.03
- Plus Bas
- 292.14
- Plus Haut
- 294.73
- Volume
- 79
- Changement quotidien
- 0.27%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.51%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 19.76%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.26%
21 septembre, dimanche