Devises / VIS
VIS: Vanguard Industrials ETF

294.73 USD 0.79 (0.27%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VIS a changé de 0.27% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 292.14 et à un maximum de 294.73.

Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Industrials ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
292.14 294.73
Range Annuel
213.25 295.59
Clôture Précédente
293.94
Ouverture
294.40
Bid
294.73
Ask
295.03
Plus Bas
292.14
Plus Haut
294.73
Volume
79
Changement quotidien
0.27%
Changement Mensuel
2.51%
Changement à 6 Mois
19.76%
Changement Annuel
14.26%
21 septembre, dimanche