クォートセクション
通貨 / VIS
株に戻る

VIS: Vanguard Industrials ETF

294.73 USD 0.79 (0.27%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VISの今日の為替レートは、0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり292.14の安値と294.73の高値で取引されました。

Vanguard Industrials ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VIS News

1日のレンジ
292.14 294.73
1年のレンジ
213.25 295.59
以前の終値
293.94
始値
294.40
買値
294.73
買値
295.03
安値
292.14
高値
294.73
出来高
79
1日の変化
0.27%
1ヶ月の変化
2.51%
6ヶ月の変化
19.76%
1年の変化
14.26%
21 9月, 日曜日