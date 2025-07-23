通貨 / VIS
VIS: Vanguard Industrials ETF
294.73 USD 0.79 (0.27%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VISの今日の為替レートは、0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり292.14の安値と294.73の高値で取引されました。
Vanguard Industrials ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VIS News
1日のレンジ
292.14 294.73
1年のレンジ
213.25 295.59
- 以前の終値
- 293.94
- 始値
- 294.40
- 買値
- 294.73
- 買値
- 295.03
- 安値
- 292.14
- 高値
- 294.73
- 出来高
- 79
- 1日の変化
- 0.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.76%
- 1年の変化
- 14.26%
21 9月, 日曜日