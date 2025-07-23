QuotazioniSezioni
VIS: Vanguard Industrials ETF

294.73 USD 0.79 (0.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VIS ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 292.14 e ad un massimo di 294.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Industrials ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
292.14 294.73
Intervallo Annuale
213.25 295.59
Chiusura Precedente
293.94
Apertura
294.40
Bid
294.73
Ask
295.03
Minimo
292.14
Massimo
294.73
Volume
79
Variazione giornaliera
0.27%
Variazione Mensile
2.51%
Variazione Semestrale
19.76%
Variazione Annuale
14.26%
21 settembre, domenica