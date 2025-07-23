Valute / VIS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VIS: Vanguard Industrials ETF
294.73 USD 0.79 (0.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VIS ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 292.14 e ad un massimo di 294.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Industrials ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIS News
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Highest Level Since January
- New Highs, Low Drama
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- S&P Global Services PMI: Growth Remains Positive In August
- VHT: A Popular Choice For Investing In U.S. Health Care Stocks (NYSEARCA:VHT)
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Manufacturing Of Durable Goods On Rebound In The U.S.
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- Curveballs: Tariffs And Shifting Cost Dynamics
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- Rates Spark: A 3% Inflation Environment, And Still On The Rise
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)?
- ISM Services PMI: Slow Growth Continued In July
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Fastest Contraction In 9 Months
- Markets Weekly Outlook – U.S. Services PMI, BoE Rate Decision, Canadian/NZ Employment
- Viscofan Q2 2025 slides: Accelerating like-for-like growth amid currency challenges
- The New (American) World Industrial Order
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN)?
Intervallo Giornaliero
292.14 294.73
Intervallo Annuale
213.25 295.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 293.94
- Apertura
- 294.40
- Bid
- 294.73
- Ask
- 295.03
- Minimo
- 292.14
- Massimo
- 294.73
- Volume
- 79
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.26%
21 settembre, domenica