UAVS: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
1.84 USD 0.03 (1.66%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UAVS para hoje mudou para 1.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.83 e o mais alto foi 1.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
UAVS Notícias
- EagleNXT renova acordos de distribuição com parceiros-chave na América Latina
- EagleNXT renews distributor agreements with key Latin American partners
- AgEagle begins international shipments of new agricultural sensor
- AgEagle integrates multispectral camera with Ascent’s drone platforms
- Onar Holding adds Kelly Anderson to board, expands size to seven directors
- AgEagle Stock Sinks 6.3% Despite Strong Y/Y Earnings Turnaround in Q2
- Drummond secures advanced drone operation certifications in Colombia
- AgEagle launches RedEdge-P Green camera for precision agriculture
- U.S. proposes new rules to expand commercial drone operations
- AgEagle sells first eBee VISION drone in Thailand, expands into Southeast Asia
- AgEagle’s eBee VISION drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle stock soars after eBee TAC drone earns Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle’s eBee TAC drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle receives NYSE American approval for compliance plan
- Drone stocks soar as Pentagon fast-tracks unmanned aircraft production
- AgEagle Aerial Systems replaces auditor WithumSmith+Brown with Grassi & Co.
- AgEagle to demonstrate AI-enabled autonomous drone teaming
- AgEagle Aerial Systems stock rises on expanded South Korea drone sales
- AgEagle sells two more eBee X drones to South Korea, surpassing 100 units
- AgEagle Switzerland Facility Recommended for Prestigious ISO 9001 Certification
- AgEagle Aerial Systems issues new preferred stock
- AgEagle contributes to White House UAV policy discussion
- AgEagle sells drones to Paraguayan government
- AgEagle and Vyom Drones partner for Indian market expansion
Faixa diária
1.83 1.92
Faixa anual
0.09 10.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.81
- Open
- 1.86
- Bid
- 1.84
- Ask
- 2.14
- Low
- 1.83
- High
- 1.92
- Volume
- 1.773 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.66%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 47.20%
- Mudança anual
- 820.00%
