UAVS: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
1.84 USD 0.03 (1.66%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UAVSの今日の為替レートは、1.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.83の安値と1.92の高値で取引されました。
AgEagle Aerial Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
UAVS News
- イーグルNXT、ラテンアメリカの主要パートナーと販売代理店契約を更新
- EagleNXT renews distributor agreements with key Latin American partners
- AgEagle begins international shipments of new agricultural sensor
- AgEagle integrates multispectral camera with Ascent’s drone platforms
- Onar Holding adds Kelly Anderson to board, expands size to seven directors
- AgEagle Stock Sinks 6.3% Despite Strong Y/Y Earnings Turnaround in Q2
- Drummond secures advanced drone operation certifications in Colombia
- AgEagle launches RedEdge-P Green camera for precision agriculture
- U.S. proposes new rules to expand commercial drone operations
- AgEagle sells first eBee VISION drone in Thailand, expands into Southeast Asia
- AgEagle’s eBee VISION drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle stock soars after eBee TAC drone earns Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle’s eBee TAC drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle receives NYSE American approval for compliance plan
- Drone stocks soar as Pentagon fast-tracks unmanned aircraft production
- AgEagle Aerial Systems replaces auditor WithumSmith+Brown with Grassi & Co.
- AgEagle to demonstrate AI-enabled autonomous drone teaming
- AgEagle Aerial Systems stock rises on expanded South Korea drone sales
- AgEagle sells two more eBee X drones to South Korea, surpassing 100 units
- AgEagle Switzerland Facility Recommended for Prestigious ISO 9001 Certification
- AgEagle Aerial Systems issues new preferred stock
- AgEagle contributes to White House UAV policy discussion
- AgEagle sells drones to Paraguayan government
- AgEagle and Vyom Drones partner for Indian market expansion
1日のレンジ
1.83 1.92
1年のレンジ
0.09 10.40
- 以前の終値
- 1.81
- 始値
- 1.86
- 買値
- 1.84
- 買値
- 2.14
- 安値
- 1.83
- 高値
- 1.92
- 出来高
- 1.773 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 47.20%
- 1年の変化
- 820.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K