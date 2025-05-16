Divisas / UAVS
UAVS: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
1.81 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de UAVS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.78, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.92.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UAVS News
- AgEagle begins international shipments of new agricultural sensor
- AgEagle integrates multispectral camera with Ascent’s drone platforms
- Onar Holding adds Kelly Anderson to board, expands size to seven directors
- AgEagle Stock Sinks 6.3% Despite Strong Y/Y Earnings Turnaround in Q2
- Drummond secures advanced drone operation certifications in Colombia
- AgEagle launches RedEdge-P Green camera for precision agriculture
- U.S. proposes new rules to expand commercial drone operations
- AgEagle sells first eBee VISION drone in Thailand, expands into Southeast Asia
- AgEagle’s eBee VISION drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle stock soars after eBee TAC drone earns Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle’s eBee TAC drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle receives NYSE American approval for compliance plan
- Drone stocks soar as Pentagon fast-tracks unmanned aircraft production
- AgEagle Aerial Systems replaces auditor WithumSmith+Brown with Grassi & Co.
- AgEagle to demonstrate AI-enabled autonomous drone teaming
- AgEagle Aerial Systems stock rises on expanded South Korea drone sales
- AgEagle sells two more eBee X drones to South Korea, surpassing 100 units
- AgEagle Switzerland Facility Recommended for Prestigious ISO 9001 Certification
- AgEagle Aerial Systems issues new preferred stock
- AgEagle contributes to White House UAV policy discussion
- AgEagle sells drones to Paraguayan government
- AgEagle and Vyom Drones partner for Indian market expansion
- Ascent AeroSystems, AgEagle to enhance agricultural drones
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Rango diario
1.78 1.92
Rango anual
0.09 10.40
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.81
- Open
- 1.80
- Bid
- 1.81
- Ask
- 2.11
- Low
- 1.78
- High
- 1.92
- Volumen
- 1.899 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.00%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.72%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 44.80%
- Cambio anual
- 805.00%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B