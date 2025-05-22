Währungen / UAVS
UAVS: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
2.00 USD 0.16 (8.70%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von UAVS hat sich für heute um 8.70% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.03 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UAVS News
- EagleNXT baut Lateinamerika-Geschäft mit erneuerten Partnerschaften aus
- EagleNXT renews distributor agreements with key Latin American partners
- AgEagle begins international shipments of new agricultural sensor
- AgEagle integrates multispectral camera with Ascent’s drone platforms
- Onar Holding adds Kelly Anderson to board, expands size to seven directors
- AgEagle Stock Sinks 6.3% Despite Strong Y/Y Earnings Turnaround in Q2
- Drummond secures advanced drone operation certifications in Colombia
- AgEagle launches RedEdge-P Green camera for precision agriculture
- U.S. proposes new rules to expand commercial drone operations
- AgEagle sells first eBee VISION drone in Thailand, expands into Southeast Asia
- AgEagle’s eBee VISION drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle stock soars after eBee TAC drone earns Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle’s eBee TAC drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle receives NYSE American approval for compliance plan
- Drone stocks soar as Pentagon fast-tracks unmanned aircraft production
- AgEagle Aerial Systems replaces auditor WithumSmith+Brown with Grassi & Co.
- AgEagle to demonstrate AI-enabled autonomous drone teaming
- AgEagle Aerial Systems stock rises on expanded South Korea drone sales
- AgEagle sells two more eBee X drones to South Korea, surpassing 100 units
- AgEagle Switzerland Facility Recommended for Prestigious ISO 9001 Certification
- AgEagle Aerial Systems issues new preferred stock
- AgEagle contributes to White House UAV policy discussion
- AgEagle sells drones to Paraguayan government
- AgEagle and Vyom Drones partner for Indian market expansion
Tagesspanne
1.81 2.03
Jahresspanne
0.09 10.40
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.84
- Eröffnung
- 1.86
- Bid
- 2.00
- Ask
- 2.30
- Tief
- 1.81
- Hoch
- 2.03
- Volumen
- 2.375 K
- Tagesänderung
- 8.70%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.38%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 60.00%
- Jahresänderung
- 900.00%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K