통화 / UAVS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
UAVS: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
2.02 USD 0.18 (9.78%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UAVS 환율이 오늘 9.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.81이고 고가는 2.08이었습니다.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UAVS News
- 이글NXT, 라틴 아메리카 주요 파트너와 유통 계약 갱신
- EagleNXT renews distributor agreements with key Latin American partners
- AgEagle begins international shipments of new agricultural sensor
- AgEagle integrates multispectral camera with Ascent’s drone platforms
- Onar Holding adds Kelly Anderson to board, expands size to seven directors
- AgEagle Stock Sinks 6.3% Despite Strong Y/Y Earnings Turnaround in Q2
- Drummond secures advanced drone operation certifications in Colombia
- AgEagle launches RedEdge-P Green camera for precision agriculture
- U.S. proposes new rules to expand commercial drone operations
- AgEagle sells first eBee VISION drone in Thailand, expands into Southeast Asia
- AgEagle’s eBee VISION drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle stock soars after eBee TAC drone earns Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle’s eBee TAC drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle receives NYSE American approval for compliance plan
- Drone stocks soar as Pentagon fast-tracks unmanned aircraft production
- AgEagle Aerial Systems replaces auditor WithumSmith+Brown with Grassi & Co.
- AgEagle to demonstrate AI-enabled autonomous drone teaming
- AgEagle Aerial Systems stock rises on expanded South Korea drone sales
- AgEagle sells two more eBee X drones to South Korea, surpassing 100 units
- AgEagle Switzerland Facility Recommended for Prestigious ISO 9001 Certification
- AgEagle Aerial Systems issues new preferred stock
- AgEagle contributes to White House UAV policy discussion
- AgEagle sells drones to Paraguayan government
- AgEagle and Vyom Drones partner for Indian market expansion
일일 변동 비율
1.81 2.08
년간 변동
0.09 10.40
- 이전 종가
- 1.84
- 시가
- 1.86
- Bid
- 2.02
- Ask
- 2.32
- 저가
- 1.81
- 고가
- 2.08
- 볼륨
- 4.193 K
- 일일 변동
- 9.78%
- 월 변동
- 7.45%
- 6개월 변동
- 61.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 910.00%
20 9월, 토요일