货币 / UAVS
UAVS: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
2.02 USD 0.18 (9.78%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UAVS汇率已更改9.78%。当日，交易品种以低点1.81和高点2.08进行交易。
关注AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
UAVS新闻
- EagleNXT与拉丁美洲关键合作伙伴续签分销协议
- EagleNXT renews distributor agreements with key Latin American partners
- AgEagle begins international shipments of new agricultural sensor
- AgEagle integrates multispectral camera with Ascent’s drone platforms
- Onar Holding adds Kelly Anderson to board, expands size to seven directors
- AgEagle Stock Sinks 6.3% Despite Strong Y/Y Earnings Turnaround in Q2
- Drummond secures advanced drone operation certifications in Colombia
- AgEagle launches RedEdge-P Green camera for precision agriculture
- U.S. proposes new rules to expand commercial drone operations
- AgEagle sells first eBee VISION drone in Thailand, expands into Southeast Asia
- AgEagle’s eBee VISION drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle stock soars after eBee TAC drone earns Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle’s eBee TAC drone receives Blue UAS certification
- AgEagle receives NYSE American approval for compliance plan
- Drone stocks soar as Pentagon fast-tracks unmanned aircraft production
- AgEagle Aerial Systems replaces auditor WithumSmith+Brown with Grassi & Co.
- AgEagle to demonstrate AI-enabled autonomous drone teaming
- AgEagle Aerial Systems stock rises on expanded South Korea drone sales
- AgEagle sells two more eBee X drones to South Korea, surpassing 100 units
- AgEagle Switzerland Facility Recommended for Prestigious ISO 9001 Certification
- AgEagle Aerial Systems issues new preferred stock
- AgEagle contributes to White House UAV policy discussion
- AgEagle sells drones to Paraguayan government
- AgEagle and Vyom Drones partner for Indian market expansion
21 九月, 星期日