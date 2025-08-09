Moedas / TZUP
TZUP: THUMZUP MEDIA CORP
4.68 USD 0.07 (1.52%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TZUP para hoje mudou para 1.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.45 e o mais alto foi 4.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas THUMZUP MEDIA CORP. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TZUP Notícias
Faixa diária
4.45 4.78
Faixa anual
2.02 15.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.61
- Open
- 4.70
- Bid
- 4.68
- Ask
- 4.98
- Low
- 4.45
- High
- 4.78
- Volume
- 729
- Mudança diária
- 1.52%
- Mudança mensal
- -12.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.56%
- Mudança anual
- -6.40%
