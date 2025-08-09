Currencies / TZUP
TZUP: THUMZUP MEDIA CORP
5.00 USD 0.54 (9.75%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TZUP exchange rate has changed by -9.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.92 and at a high of 5.69.
Follow THUMZUP MEDIA CORP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TZUP News
- Monnig, CleanSpark CTO, COO, sells $581k in CLSK stock
- Thumzup To Expand Into Dogecoin Mining With DogeHash Acquisition Plans
- Thumzup Media shifts to cryptocurrency mining with $50 million raise
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners continues share buyback with recent purchases
- Thumzup appoints DogeOS ecosystem head to new crypto advisory board
- Thumzup Media announces merger agreement with Dogehash Technologies
- Earn Up to 629 XRP Every Day with SWLMiner — Don’t Miss the 2025 XRP Boom
- Nasdaq Down Over 300 Points; Medtronic Posts Upbeat Earnings - Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE), Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI)
- US Stocks Mixed; Home Depot Shares Gain After Q2 Results - Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI), Home Depot (NYSE:HD)
- Thumzup to acquire Dogehash in all-stock deal for Dogecoin mining
- Coinbase files to register resale of up to 11 million shares by stockholders
- Barclays raises Coinbase stock price target to $365 after Deribit acquisition
- Thumzup stock rises as company expands strategic Coinbase relationship
- Thumzup announces $50 million expansion into crypto mining
- Thumzup Media expands into cryptocurrency mining with $50 million raise
- Thumzup closes $50 million public offering at $10 per share
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.45%
- Gold Down Over 2%; Monday.com Shares Tumble After Q2 Results - International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- US Stocks Mixed; Owens & Minor Posts Downbeat Earnings - Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- Thumzup Media prices $46.5 million public offering at $10 per share
- Thumzup stock tumbles after announcing public offering with warrants
- Why International Money Express Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 54%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Thumzup updates terms of proposed public offering
- Thumzup Media launches public offering of convertible preferred stock
Daily Range
4.92 5.69
Year Range
2.02 15.60
- Previous Close
- 5.54
- Open
- 5.51
- Bid
- 5.00
- Ask
- 5.30
- Low
- 4.92
- High
- 5.69
- Volume
- 1.140 K
- Daily Change
- -9.75%
- Month Change
- -6.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.46%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
