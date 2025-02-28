Moedas / TWI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TWI: Titan International Inc (DE)
8.73 USD 0.18 (2.11%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TWI para hoje mudou para 2.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.51 e o mais alto foi 8.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Titan International Inc (DE). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TWI Notícias
- Titan International: No Upgrade Justified In Light Of Industry Challenges (NYSE:TWI)
- Earnings call transcript: Titan International Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock dips
- Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Titan International July 2025 slides: Navigating cyclical trough with improved margins
- Titan earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Titan International revenue misses estimates, shares edge higher
- DA Davidson downgrades Alamo Group stock to Neutral on valuation concerns
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Eheli, Titan International VP, sells $231k in TWI stock
- Titan International: A Downgrade For The Sake Of Safety (NYSE:TWI)
- Moody’s lowers Titan International outlook to negative
- Titan International Announces Election Results, Auditor Ratification
- Oracle and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Monday’s Market
- Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HAMVX)
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Metsera, eToro Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Oracle, McDonald’s lead Monday’s market cap stock movers
- TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC. CHAIRMAN ISSUES NOTE TO SHAREHOLDERS
- Noble Capital initiates Titan International stock with outperform rating
- TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN JUNE CONFERENCES
- Alamo Group: Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:ALG)
- Lindsay Corporation Faces Uncertainty In Light Of Tariffs And Industry Forecasts (LNN)
- Titan International Q4: Stock Attractively Priced, Justifying A Soft 'Buy' (NYSE:TWI)
Faixa diária
8.51 8.77
Faixa anual
5.93 10.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.55
- Open
- 8.69
- Bid
- 8.73
- Ask
- 9.03
- Low
- 8.51
- High
- 8.77
- Volume
- 94
- Mudança diária
- 2.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.44%
- Mudança anual
- 8.58%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh