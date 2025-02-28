Valute / TWI
TWI: Titan International Inc (DE)
8.15 USD 0.29 (3.44%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TWI ha avuto una variazione del -3.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.06 e ad un massimo di 8.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Titan International Inc (DE). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TWI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.06 8.51
Intervallo Annuale
5.93 10.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.44
- Apertura
- 8.51
- Bid
- 8.15
- Ask
- 8.45
- Minimo
- 8.06
- Massimo
- 8.51
- Volume
- 806
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.37%
20 settembre, sabato