货币 / TWI
TWI: Titan International Inc (DE)
8.73 USD 0.11 (1.24%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TWI汇率已更改-1.24%。当日，交易品种以低点8.69和高点8.85进行交易。
关注Titan International Inc (DE)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TWI新闻
- Titan International: No Upgrade Justified In Light Of Industry Challenges (NYSE:TWI)
- Earnings call transcript: Titan International Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock dips
- Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Titan International July 2025 slides: Navigating cyclical trough with improved margins
- Titan earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Titan International revenue misses estimates, shares edge higher
- DA Davidson downgrades Alamo Group stock to Neutral on valuation concerns
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Eheli, Titan International VP, sells $231k in TWI stock
- Titan International: A Downgrade For The Sake Of Safety (NYSE:TWI)
- Moody’s lowers Titan International outlook to negative
- Titan International Announces Election Results, Auditor Ratification
- Oracle and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Monday’s Market
- Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HAMVX)
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Metsera, eToro Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Oracle, McDonald’s lead Monday’s market cap stock movers
- TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC. CHAIRMAN ISSUES NOTE TO SHAREHOLDERS
- Noble Capital initiates Titan International stock with outperform rating
- TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN JUNE CONFERENCES
- Alamo Group: Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:ALG)
- Lindsay Corporation Faces Uncertainty In Light Of Tariffs And Industry Forecasts (LNN)
- Titan International Q4: Stock Attractively Priced, Justifying A Soft 'Buy' (NYSE:TWI)
日范围
8.69 8.85
年范围
5.93 10.92
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.84
- 开盘价
- 8.82
- 卖价
- 8.73
- 买价
- 9.03
- 最低价
- 8.69
- 最高价
- 8.85
- 交易量
- 469
- 日变化
- -1.24%
- 月变化
- 1.39%
- 6个月变化
- 3.44%
- 年变化
- 8.58%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值