TWI: Titan International Inc (DE)
8.73 USD 0.11 (1.24%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TWI exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.69 and at a high of 8.85.
Follow Titan International Inc (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TWI News
- Titan International: No Upgrade Justified In Light Of Industry Challenges (NYSE:TWI)
- Earnings call transcript: Titan International Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock dips
- Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Titan International July 2025 slides: Navigating cyclical trough with improved margins
- Titan earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Titan International revenue misses estimates, shares edge higher
- DA Davidson downgrades Alamo Group stock to Neutral on valuation concerns
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Eheli, Titan International VP, sells $231k in TWI stock
- Titan International: A Downgrade For The Sake Of Safety (NYSE:TWI)
- Moody’s lowers Titan International outlook to negative
- Titan International Announces Election Results, Auditor Ratification
- Oracle and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Monday’s Market
- Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HAMVX)
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Metsera, eToro Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Oracle, McDonald’s lead Monday’s market cap stock movers
- TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC. CHAIRMAN ISSUES NOTE TO SHAREHOLDERS
- Noble Capital initiates Titan International stock with outperform rating
- TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN JUNE CONFERENCES
- Alamo Group: Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:ALG)
- Lindsay Corporation Faces Uncertainty In Light Of Tariffs And Industry Forecasts (LNN)
- Titan International Q4: Stock Attractively Priced, Justifying A Soft 'Buy' (NYSE:TWI)
Daily Range
8.69 8.85
Year Range
5.93 10.92
- Previous Close
- 8.84
- Open
- 8.82
- Bid
- 8.73
- Ask
- 9.03
- Low
- 8.69
- High
- 8.85
- Volume
- 469
- Daily Change
- -1.24%
- Month Change
- 1.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.44%
- Year Change
- 8.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%