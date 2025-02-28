Divisas / TWI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TWI: Titan International Inc (DE)
8.55 USD 0.18 (2.06%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TWI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Titan International Inc (DE). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TWI News
- Titan International: No Upgrade Justified In Light Of Industry Challenges (NYSE:TWI)
- Earnings call transcript: Titan International Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock dips
- Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Titan International July 2025 slides: Navigating cyclical trough with improved margins
- Titan earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Titan International revenue misses estimates, shares edge higher
- DA Davidson downgrades Alamo Group stock to Neutral on valuation concerns
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Eheli, Titan International VP, sells $231k in TWI stock
- Titan International: A Downgrade For The Sake Of Safety (NYSE:TWI)
- Moody’s lowers Titan International outlook to negative
- Titan International Announces Election Results, Auditor Ratification
- Oracle and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Monday’s Market
- Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HAMVX)
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Metsera, eToro Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Oracle, McDonald’s lead Monday’s market cap stock movers
- TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC. CHAIRMAN ISSUES NOTE TO SHAREHOLDERS
- Noble Capital initiates Titan International stock with outperform rating
- TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN JUNE CONFERENCES
- Alamo Group: Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:ALG)
- Lindsay Corporation Faces Uncertainty In Light Of Tariffs And Industry Forecasts (LNN)
- Titan International Q4: Stock Attractively Priced, Justifying A Soft 'Buy' (NYSE:TWI)
Rango diario
8.53 9.02
Rango anual
5.93 10.92
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.73
- Open
- 8.81
- Bid
- 8.55
- Ask
- 8.85
- Low
- 8.53
- High
- 9.02
- Volumen
- 526
- Cambio diario
- -2.06%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.30%
- Cambio anual
- 6.34%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B