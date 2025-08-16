Moedas / TTWO
TTWO: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
250.52 USD 2.79 (1.13%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TTWO para hoje mudou para 1.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 245.71 e o mais alto foi 251.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
245.71 251.20
Faixa anual
146.76 251.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 247.73
- Open
- 248.00
- Bid
- 250.52
- Ask
- 250.82
- Low
- 245.71
- High
- 251.20
- Volume
- 3.710 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.07%
- Mudança anual
- 63.66%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh