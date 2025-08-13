Currencies / TTWO
TTWO: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
247.34 USD 0.09 (0.04%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TTWO exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 247.04 and at a high of 250.11.
Follow Take-Two Interactive Software Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
247.04 250.11
Year Range
146.76 250.96
- Previous Close
- 247.25
- Open
- 249.25
- Bid
- 247.34
- Ask
- 247.64
- Low
- 247.04
- High
- 250.11
- Volume
- 952
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 7.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.52%
- Year Change
- 61.59%
