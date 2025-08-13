QuotesSections
Currencies / TTWO
Back to US Stock Market

TTWO: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

247.34 USD 0.09 (0.04%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TTWO exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 247.04 and at a high of 250.11.

Follow Take-Two Interactive Software Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TTWO News

Daily Range
247.04 250.11
Year Range
146.76 250.96
Previous Close
247.25
Open
249.25
Bid
247.34
Ask
247.64
Low
247.04
High
250.11
Volume
952
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
7.00%
6 Months Change
20.52%
Year Change
61.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%