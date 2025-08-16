KurseKategorien
TTWO: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

249.74 USD 0.78 (0.31%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TTWO hat sich für heute um -0.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 249.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 252.61 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Take-Two Interactive Software Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
249.12 252.61
Jahresspanne
146.76 252.61
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
250.52
Eröffnung
251.09
Bid
249.74
Ask
250.04
Tief
249.12
Hoch
252.61
Volumen
3.688 K
Tagesänderung
-0.31%
Monatsänderung
8.04%
6-Monatsänderung
21.69%
Jahresänderung
63.15%
