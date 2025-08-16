Währungen / TTWO
TTWO: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
249.74 USD 0.78 (0.31%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TTWO hat sich für heute um -0.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 249.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 252.61 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Take-Two Interactive Software Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
249.12 252.61
Jahresspanne
146.76 252.61
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 250.52
- Eröffnung
- 251.09
- Bid
- 249.74
- Ask
- 250.04
- Tief
- 249.12
- Hoch
- 252.61
- Volumen
- 3.688 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.31%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 21.69%
- Jahresänderung
- 63.15%
