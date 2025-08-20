Valute / TTWO
TTWO: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
250.85 USD 1.11 (0.44%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TTWO ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 247.80 e ad un massimo di 252.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TTWO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
247.80 252.16
Intervallo Annuale
146.76 252.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 249.74
- Apertura
- 251.40
- Bid
- 250.85
- Ask
- 251.15
- Minimo
- 247.80
- Massimo
- 252.16
- Volume
- 3.135 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 63.88%
20 settembre, sabato