TTWO: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
250.85 USD 1.11 (0.44%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TTWO a changé de 0.44% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 247.80 et à un maximum de 252.16.
Suivez la dynamique Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
TTWO Nouvelles
Range quotidien
247.80 252.16
Range Annuel
146.76 252.61
- Clôture Précédente
- 249.74
- Ouverture
- 251.40
- Bid
- 250.85
- Ask
- 251.15
- Plus Bas
- 247.80
- Plus Haut
- 252.16
- Volume
- 3.135 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.44%
- Changement Mensuel
- 8.52%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 22.23%
- Changement Annuel
- 63.88%
20 septembre, samedi