A taxa do TME para hoje mudou para 3.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.82 e o mais alto foi 26.70.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Depositary Shares, e. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.