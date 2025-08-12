Moedas / TME
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TME: Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Depositary Shares, e
26.38 USD 0.91 (3.57%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TME para hoje mudou para 3.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.82 e o mais alto foi 26.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Depositary Shares, e. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TME Notícias
- Pinterest Stock Gets An IBD Rating Bump
- Spotify Stock Waiting For Price Hikes, Superfan Tier
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Keurig Dr Pepper, TE Connectivity, Corning and Tencent Music
- Court Ruling & Tariff Uncertainty: Time to Bet on POST, TME & KNSA?
- Tencent Music Entertainment: Bullish On Organic And Inorganic Growth Drivers (NYSE:TME)
- Why Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Carnival (CCL) This Year?
- Spotify: You Expect Me To Pay How Much? (NYSE:SPOT)
- Earnings call transcript: Tencent Music Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- Macquarie raises NetEase stock price target to $162 on gaming growth
- Tencent Music Entertainment stock price target raised to $28 at Benchmark
- Tencent Music stock price target raised to $27.50 by Bernstein on ecosystem growth
- Tencent Music price target raised to $28 from $17 at Mizuho on ARPU growth
- Tencent Music HK shares rally 16% to record high on positive Q2 earnings
- Why Tencent Music Stock Turned It Up to 11 on Tuesday
- Medical, Gold, Aerospace Stocks Join Best Stocks Lists: Check Out IBD 50, The Big Cap 20, Stock Spotlight And Others
- Mercury Systems Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Green Dot, Arcturus Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)
- Meta, Goldman Sachs lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Jefferies raises Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock price target to $28
- Pre-Markets Rise on Moderate July Headline CPI Data
- CPI in July Puts Pre-Markets in a Good Mood
- UNH, Sea Limited lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Futures Waver Ahead Of CPI Inflation Data; Tesla Extends Gains (Live Coverage)
- Intel, Sinclair and Tencent Music rise premarket; Celanese falls
Faixa diária
25.82 26.70
Faixa anual
10.11 26.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.47
- Open
- 26.31
- Bid
- 26.38
- Ask
- 26.68
- Low
- 25.82
- High
- 26.70
- Volume
- 12.532 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.57%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 82.81%
- Mudança anual
- 117.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh