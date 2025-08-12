Currencies / TME
TME: Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Depositary Shares, e
25.17 USD 0.34 (1.33%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TME exchange rate has changed by -1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.85 and at a high of 25.49.
Follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Depositary Shares, e dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TME News
Daily Range
24.85 25.49
Year Range
10.11 26.54
- Previous Close
- 25.51
- Open
- 25.49
- Bid
- 25.17
- Ask
- 25.47
- Low
- 24.85
- High
- 25.49
- Volume
- 4.605 K
- Daily Change
- -1.33%
- Month Change
- 3.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 74.43%
- Year Change
- 107.16%
