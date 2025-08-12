货币 / TME
TME: Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Depositary Shares, e
25.47 USD 0.04 (0.16%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TME汇率已更改-0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点24.85和高点25.51进行交易。
关注Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Depositary Shares, e动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TME新闻
日范围
24.85 25.51
年范围
10.11 26.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 25.51
- 开盘价
- 25.49
- 卖价
- 25.47
- 买价
- 25.77
- 最低价
- 24.85
- 最高价
- 25.51
- 交易量
- 7.840 K
- 日变化
- -0.16%
- 月变化
- 4.39%
- 6个月变化
- 76.51%
- 年变化
- 109.63%
