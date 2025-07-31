Moedas / TIGO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A
47.80 USD 0.50 (1.04%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TIGO para hoje mudou para -1.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 47.59 e o mais alto foi 48.29.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Millicom International Cellular S.A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIGO Notícias
- Millicom: Update After Q2'25 With A Change (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:TIGO)
- Tigo Energy’s 3-phase EI Residential Solution Receives Certification for Deployment in Slovakia
- Telecom firm Telecel Paraguay to redeem $150 million in senior notes
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Google Stock Hits Record High, Joins Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With The IBD 50 Screen, Big Cap 20, More
- Millicom International Cellular SA stock hits 52-week high at 48.95 USD
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Millicom International stock hits 52-week high at 47.3 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Millicom’s Q2 2025 EPS Surges, Stock Climbs
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights KDDI, Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular
- IYZ: Concentrated Telco ETF, Hard To See The Upside (BATS:IYZ)
- 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Thrive Despite Industry Challenges
- Scotiabank raises Millicom price target to $46.10 on acquisition outlook
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- Millicom International Cellular stock hits 52-week high at 44.57 USD
- Millicom reaches deal with EPM to advance ColTel merger in Colombia
- Gold And Tech Dominate The Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
- JPM shifts LatAm telco rating, upgrades América Móvil
- Millicom International Cellular stock hits 52-week high at $43.07
- Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Millicom beats Q2 EPS estimates, revenue slightly below expectations
- Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Axon Stock Hits A Record High, Secures Spot On Two Best Growth Stock Lists: Check Out The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
- Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion, Rises Onto Big Cap 20: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
Faixa diária
47.59 48.29
Faixa anual
23.61 50.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 48.30
- Open
- 47.87
- Bid
- 47.80
- Ask
- 48.10
- Low
- 47.59
- High
- 48.29
- Volume
- 104
- Mudança diária
- -1.04%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 57.60%
- Mudança anual
- 76.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh