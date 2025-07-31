Divisas / TIGO
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A
48.30 USD 0.57 (1.19%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TIGO de hoy ha cambiado un 1.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 48.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Millicom International Cellular S.A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIGO News
- Millicom: Update After Q2'25 With A Change (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:TIGO)
- Tigo Energy’s 3-phase EI Residential Solution Receives Certification for Deployment in Slovakia
- Telecom firm Telecel Paraguay to redeem $150 million in senior notes
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Google Stock Hits Record High, Joins Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With The IBD 50 Screen, Big Cap 20, More
- Millicom International Cellular SA stock hits 52-week high at 48.95 USD
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Millicom International stock hits 52-week high at 47.3 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Millicom’s Q2 2025 EPS Surges, Stock Climbs
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights KDDI, Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular
- IYZ: Concentrated Telco ETF, Hard To See The Upside (BATS:IYZ)
- 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Thrive Despite Industry Challenges
- Scotiabank raises Millicom price target to $46.10 on acquisition outlook
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- Millicom International Cellular stock hits 52-week high at 44.57 USD
- Millicom reaches deal with EPM to advance ColTel merger in Colombia
- Gold And Tech Dominate The Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
- JPM shifts LatAm telco rating, upgrades América Móvil
- Millicom International Cellular stock hits 52-week high at $43.07
- Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Millicom beats Q2 EPS estimates, revenue slightly below expectations
- Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Axon Stock Hits A Record High, Secures Spot On Two Best Growth Stock Lists: Check Out The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
- Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion, Rises Onto Big Cap 20: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
Rango diario
47.41 48.37
Rango anual
23.61 50.78
- Cierres anteriores
- 47.73
- Open
- 47.41
- Bid
- 48.30
- Ask
- 48.60
- Low
- 47.41
- High
- 48.37
- Volumen
- 2.096 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.19%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.46%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 59.25%
- Cambio anual
- 78.16%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B