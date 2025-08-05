시세섹션
통화 / TIGO
TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A

49.68 USD 1.62 (3.37%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

TIGO 환율이 오늘 3.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.19이고 고가는 49.81이었습니다.

Millicom International Cellular S.A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TIGO News

일일 변동 비율
48.19 49.81
년간 변동
23.61 50.78
이전 종가
48.06
시가
48.22
Bid
49.68
Ask
49.98
저가
48.19
고가
49.81
볼륨
4.115 K
일일 변동
3.37%
월 변동
3.33%
6개월 변동
63.80%
년간 변동율
83.25%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
418
예측값
훑어보기
416
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
542
예측값
훑어보기
539
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
266.4 K
예측값
훑어보기
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
98.7 K
예측값
훑어보기
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
-225.1 K
예측값
훑어보기
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
17.8 K
예측값
훑어보기
25.5 K