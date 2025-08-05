통화 / TIGO
TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A
49.68 USD 1.62 (3.37%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TIGO 환율이 오늘 3.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.19이고 고가는 49.81이었습니다.
Millicom International Cellular S.A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
48.19 49.81
년간 변동
23.61 50.78
- 이전 종가
- 48.06
- 시가
- 48.22
- Bid
- 49.68
- Ask
- 49.98
- 저가
- 48.19
- 고가
- 49.81
- 볼륨
- 4.115 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.37%
- 월 변동
- 3.33%
- 6개월 변동
- 63.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 83.25%
