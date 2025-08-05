QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TIGO
Tornare a Azioni

TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A

49.68 USD 1.62 (3.37%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TIGO ha avuto una variazione del 3.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.19 e ad un massimo di 49.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Millicom International Cellular S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TIGO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
48.19 49.81
Intervallo Annuale
23.61 50.78
Chiusura Precedente
48.06
Apertura
48.22
Bid
49.68
Ask
49.98
Minimo
48.19
Massimo
49.81
Volume
4.115 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.37%
Variazione Mensile
3.33%
Variazione Semestrale
63.80%
Variazione Annuale
83.25%
20 settembre, sabato