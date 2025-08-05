Valute / TIGO
TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A
49.68 USD 1.62 (3.37%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TIGO ha avuto una variazione del 3.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.19 e ad un massimo di 49.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Millicom International Cellular S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TIGO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.19 49.81
Intervallo Annuale
23.61 50.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 48.06
- Apertura
- 48.22
- Bid
- 49.68
- Ask
- 49.98
- Minimo
- 48.19
- Massimo
- 49.81
- Volume
- 4.115 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 63.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 83.25%
20 settembre, sabato