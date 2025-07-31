通貨 / TIGO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A
48.06 USD 0.24 (0.50%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TIGOの今日の為替レートは、-0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.58の安値と48.29の高値で取引されました。
Millicom International Cellular S.Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIGO News
- Millicom: Update After Q2'25 With A Change (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:TIGO)
- Tigo Energy’s 3-phase EI Residential Solution Receives Certification for Deployment in Slovakia
- Telecom firm Telecel Paraguay to redeem $150 million in senior notes
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Google Stock Hits Record High, Joins Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With The IBD 50 Screen, Big Cap 20, More
- Millicom International Cellular SA stock hits 52-week high at 48.95 USD
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Millicom International stock hits 52-week high at 47.3 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Millicom’s Q2 2025 EPS Surges, Stock Climbs
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights KDDI, Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular
- IYZ: Concentrated Telco ETF, Hard To See The Upside (BATS:IYZ)
- 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Thrive Despite Industry Challenges
- Scotiabank raises Millicom price target to $46.10 on acquisition outlook
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- Millicom International Cellular stock hits 52-week high at 44.57 USD
- Millicom reaches deal with EPM to advance ColTel merger in Colombia
- Gold And Tech Dominate The Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
- JPM shifts LatAm telco rating, upgrades América Móvil
- Millicom International Cellular stock hits 52-week high at $43.07
- Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Millicom beats Q2 EPS estimates, revenue slightly below expectations
- Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Axon Stock Hits A Record High, Secures Spot On Two Best Growth Stock Lists: Check Out The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
- Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion, Rises Onto Big Cap 20: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
1日のレンジ
47.58 48.29
1年のレンジ
23.61 50.78
- 以前の終値
- 48.30
- 始値
- 47.87
- 買値
- 48.06
- 買値
- 48.36
- 安値
- 47.58
- 高値
- 48.29
- 出来高
- 2.030 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 58.46%
- 1年の変化
- 77.28%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K