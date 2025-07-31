クォートセクション
通貨 / TIGO
株に戻る

TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A

48.06 USD 0.24 (0.50%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TIGOの今日の為替レートは、-0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.58の安値と48.29の高値で取引されました。

Millicom International Cellular S.Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TIGO News

1日のレンジ
47.58 48.29
1年のレンジ
23.61 50.78
以前の終値
48.30
始値
47.87
買値
48.06
買値
48.36
安値
47.58
高値
48.29
出来高
2.030 K
1日の変化
-0.50%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.04%
6ヶ月の変化
58.46%
1年の変化
77.28%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K