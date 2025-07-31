KurseKategorien
TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A

48.06 USD 0.24 (0.50%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TIGO hat sich für heute um -0.50% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 47.58 bis zu einem Hoch von 48.29 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Millicom International Cellular S.A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
47.58 48.29
Jahresspanne
23.61 50.78
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
48.30
Eröffnung
47.87
Bid
48.06
Ask
48.36
Tief
47.58
Hoch
48.29
Volumen
2.030 K
Tagesänderung
-0.50%
Monatsänderung
-0.04%
6-Monatsänderung
58.46%
Jahresänderung
77.28%
