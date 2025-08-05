Devises / TIGO
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A
49.68 USD 1.62 (3.37%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TIGO a changé de 3.37% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 48.19 et à un maximum de 49.81.
Suivez la dynamique Millicom International Cellular S.A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIGO Nouvelles
- 5 Best Stocks As SEC Weighs Trump Earnings Report Proposal
- Millicom: Update After Q2'25 With A Change (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:TIGO)
- Tigo Energy’s 3-phase EI Residential Solution Receives Certification for Deployment in Slovakia
- Telecom firm Telecel Paraguay to redeem $150 million in senior notes
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Google Stock Hits Record High, Joins Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With The IBD 50 Screen, Big Cap 20, More
- Millicom International Cellular SA stock hits 52-week high at 48.95 USD
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Millicom International stock hits 52-week high at 47.3 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Millicom’s Q2 2025 EPS Surges, Stock Climbs
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights KDDI, Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular
- IYZ: Concentrated Telco ETF, Hard To See The Upside (BATS:IYZ)
- 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Thrive Despite Industry Challenges
- Scotiabank raises Millicom price target to $46.10 on acquisition outlook
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- Millicom International Cellular stock hits 52-week high at 44.57 USD
- Millicom reaches deal with EPM to advance ColTel merger in Colombia
- Gold And Tech Dominate The Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
- JPM shifts LatAm telco rating, upgrades América Móvil
- Millicom International Cellular stock hits 52-week high at $43.07
- Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Millicom beats Q2 EPS estimates, revenue slightly below expectations
- Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Axon Stock Hits A Record High, Secures Spot On Two Best Growth Stock Lists: Check Out The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
Range quotidien
48.19 49.81
Range Annuel
23.61 50.78
- Clôture Précédente
- 48.06
- Ouverture
- 48.22
- Bid
- 49.68
- Ask
- 49.98
- Plus Bas
- 48.19
- Plus Haut
- 49.81
- Volume
- 4.115 K
- Changement quotidien
- 3.37%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.33%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 63.80%
- Changement Annuel
- 83.25%
20 septembre, samedi