货币 / TIGO
TIGO: Millicom International Cellular S.A
48.03 USD 0.30 (0.63%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TIGO汇率已更改0.63%。当日，交易品种以低点47.41和高点48.20进行交易。
关注Millicom International Cellular S.A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TIGO新闻
日范围
47.41 48.20
年范围
23.61 50.78
- 前一天收盘价
- 47.73
- 开盘价
- 47.41
- 卖价
- 48.03
- 买价
- 48.33
- 最低价
- 47.41
- 最高价
- 48.20
- 交易量
- 319
- 日变化
- 0.63%
- 月变化
- -0.10%
- 6个月变化
- 58.36%
- 年变化
- 77.17%
