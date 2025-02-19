Moedas / THRM
THRM: Gentherm Inc
36.14 USD 0.60 (1.69%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do THRM para hoje mudou para 1.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.42 e o mais alto foi 36.22.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gentherm Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
35.42 36.22
Faixa anual
22.75 47.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.54
- Open
- 36.02
- Bid
- 36.14
- Ask
- 36.44
- Low
- 35.42
- High
- 36.22
- Volume
- 158
- Mudança diária
- 1.69%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 31.56%
- Mudança anual
- -21.28%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh