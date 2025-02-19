Valute / THRM
THRM: Gentherm Inc
35.00 USD 1.43 (3.93%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio THRM ha avuto una variazione del -3.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.74 e ad un massimo di 36.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Gentherm Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
THRM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.74 36.46
Intervallo Annuale
22.75 47.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.43
- Apertura
- 36.46
- Bid
- 35.00
- Ask
- 35.30
- Minimo
- 34.74
- Massimo
- 36.46
- Volume
- 1.004 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.76%
20 settembre, sabato