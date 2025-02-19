QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / THRM
Tornare a Azioni

THRM: Gentherm Inc

35.00 USD 1.43 (3.93%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio THRM ha avuto una variazione del -3.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.74 e ad un massimo di 36.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Gentherm Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

THRM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.74 36.46
Intervallo Annuale
22.75 47.00
Chiusura Precedente
36.43
Apertura
36.46
Bid
35.00
Ask
35.30
Minimo
34.74
Massimo
36.46
Volume
1.004 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.93%
Variazione Mensile
-3.45%
Variazione Semestrale
27.41%
Variazione Annuale
-23.76%
20 settembre, sabato