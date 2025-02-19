CotationsSections
THRM: Gentherm Inc

35.00 USD 1.43 (3.93%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de THRM a changé de -3.93% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.74 et à un maximum de 36.46.

Suivez la dynamique Gentherm Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
34.74 36.46
Range Annuel
22.75 47.00
Clôture Précédente
36.43
Ouverture
36.46
Bid
35.00
Ask
35.30
Plus Bas
34.74
Plus Haut
36.46
Volume
1.004 K
Changement quotidien
-3.93%
Changement Mensuel
-3.45%
Changement à 6 Mois
27.41%
Changement Annuel
-23.76%
