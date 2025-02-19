통화 / THRM
THRM: Gentherm Inc
35.00 USD 1.43 (3.93%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
THRM 환율이 오늘 -3.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.74이고 고가는 36.46이었습니다.
Gentherm Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
THRM News
일일 변동 비율
34.74 36.46
년간 변동
22.75 47.00
- 이전 종가
- 36.43
- 시가
- 36.46
- Bid
- 35.00
- Ask
- 35.30
- 저가
- 34.74
- 고가
- 36.46
- 볼륨
- 1.004 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.93%
- 월 변동
- -3.45%
- 6개월 변동
- 27.41%
- 년간 변동율
- -23.76%
20 9월, 토요일