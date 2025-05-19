Moedas / THAR
THAR: Tharimmune Inc
2.66 USD 0.02 (0.75%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do THAR para hoje mudou para -0.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.58 e o mais alto foi 2.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tharimmune Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
THAR Notícias
- Tharimmune aumenta salários de executivos e ajusta termos de mudança de controle
- Tharimmune raises executive salaries and adjusts change of control terms
- Tharimmune reports stockholders equity exceeds Nasdaq minimum after recent offerings
- Onar Holding adds Kelly Anderson to board, expands size to seven directors
- Tharimmune Shares Are Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On? - Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR)
- Tharimmune (THAR) Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On? - Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR)
- Why Tharimmune (THAR) Stock Exploded This Week - TipRanks.com
- Tharimmune (THAR) Shares Skyrocket On Promising Opioid Countermeasure Data - Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR)
- Tharimmune Rockets 42% After Hours — Adding To Stunning 206% Daytime Rally: What's Going On? - Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR)
- Tharimmune reports positive results for opioid countermeasure film
- Tharimmune expands IP portfolio for opioid countermeasure technology
- Tharimmune executive chairman buys $500,000 in shares
- Tharimmune director Parikh buys $1,450 in company stock
- Tharimmune CEO Appajosyula buys shares worth $90,972
- Tharimmune announces key leadership changes to advance pipeline
- Tharimmune announces executive changes and new agreements
- Tharimmune Appoints Renowned Counter-Terrorism and Critical Infrastructure Expert James Gordon Liddy (CDR US Navy SEAL (Ret)) as Key Strategic Advisor Against Weaponized Fentanyl and Other High-Potenc
Faixa diária
2.58 2.79
Faixa anual
0.95 9.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.68
- Open
- 2.79
- Bid
- 2.66
- Ask
- 2.96
- Low
- 2.58
- High
- 2.79
- Volume
- 689
- Mudança diária
- -0.75%
- Mudança mensal
- -52.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 97.04%
- Mudança anual
- 6.40%
