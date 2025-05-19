QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / THAR
THAR: Tharimmune Inc

3.60 USD 0.94 (35.34%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio THAR ha avuto una variazione del 35.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.54 e ad un massimo di 3.89.

Segui le dinamiche di Tharimmune Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.54 3.89
Intervallo Annuale
0.95 9.08
Chiusura Precedente
2.66
Apertura
2.60
Bid
3.60
Ask
3.90
Minimo
2.54
Massimo
3.89
Volume
4.827 K
Variazione giornaliera
35.34%
Variazione Mensile
-36.06%
Variazione Semestrale
166.67%
Variazione Annuale
44.00%
21 settembre, domenica