THAR
THAR: Tharimmune Inc
3.60 USD 0.94 (35.34%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio THAR ha avuto una variazione del 35.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.54 e ad un massimo di 3.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Tharimmune Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.54 3.89
Intervallo Annuale
0.95 9.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.66
- Apertura
- 2.60
- Bid
- 3.60
- Ask
- 3.90
- Minimo
- 2.54
- Massimo
- 3.89
- Volume
- 4.827 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 35.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- -36.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 166.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 44.00%
21 settembre, domenica