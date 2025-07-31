Moedas / TFX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TFX: Teleflex Incorporated
125.43 USD 0.25 (0.20%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TFX para hoje mudou para -0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 125.13 e o mais alto foi 126.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Teleflex Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TFX Notícias
- Should Value Investors Buy Teleflex (TFX) Stock?
- Teleflex In 2025: A Company Trying To Reset (NYSE:TFX)
- Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- Teleflex at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Reorganization and Growth Plans
- VIOV: Small-Cap Value ETF Lagging Its Peers (NYSEARCA:VIOV)
- Waters (WAT) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- 3 Top Medical Instruments Stocks Defying Tariff Pressure With GenAI
- Are Investors Undervaluing Teleflex (TFX) Right Now?
- TFX or SONVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Teleflex Stock Gains Following Barrigel's Launch in Japan
- Zacks.com featured highlights Itron, Teleflex, Popular and PHINIA
- 4 PEG-Based Value Stocks That Could Help You Crush the Market
- Teleflex launches Barrigel rectal spacer for prostate radiation in Japan
- Should Value Investors Buy Teleflex (TFX) Stock?
- TFX vs. SONVY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Is Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAENX)
- Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Teleflex Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TFX)
- Teleflex stock price target raised to $135 from $130 at RBC Capital
- Compared to Estimates, Teleflex (TFX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Teleflex (TFX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Teleflex declares quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share
Faixa diária
125.13 126.65
Faixa anual
108.90 247.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 125.68
- Open
- 125.27
- Bid
- 125.43
- Ask
- 125.73
- Low
- 125.13
- High
- 126.65
- Volume
- 249
- Mudança diária
- -0.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.72%
- Mudança anual
- -49.26%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh