TFX: Teleflex Incorporated

122.69 USD 3.11 (2.47%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TFX ha avuto una variazione del -2.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 122.55 e ad un massimo di 125.84.

Segui le dinamiche di Teleflex Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
122.55 125.84
Intervallo Annuale
108.90 247.22
Chiusura Precedente
125.80
Apertura
125.84
Bid
122.69
Ask
122.99
Minimo
122.55
Massimo
125.84
Volume
1.486 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.47%
Variazione Mensile
-2.35%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.69%
Variazione Annuale
-50.37%
20 settembre, sabato